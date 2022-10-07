Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00-2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HELE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, CL King decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.67.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Price Performance

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.44. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $256.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.