Helen Stephens Group LLC Sells 155 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Helen Stephens Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $187.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.10 and a 200 day moving average of $203.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $179.28 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

