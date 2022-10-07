Hess (NYSE:HES) Reaches New 1-Year High at $131.71

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $131.71 and last traded at $130.71, with a volume of 3612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HES. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.85.

Hess Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.87 and its 200 day moving average is $112.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Hess by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

