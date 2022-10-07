Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HGLB opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 372.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 44,622 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 60.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,826 shares during the last quarter.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

