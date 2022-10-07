Hive Dollar Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.36 Million (HBD)

Hive Dollar (HBD) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. Hive Dollar has a total market cap of $27.36 million and $555,535.00 worth of Hive Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hive Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hive Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hive Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009353 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hive Dollar Profile

Hive Dollar’s genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive Dollar’s total supply is 27,566,750 coins. The Reddit community for Hive Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive Dollar is hive.io. The official message board for Hive Dollar is medium.com/@hiveblocks. Hive Dollar’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks.

Buying and Selling Hive Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive Dollar (HBD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Hive Dollar has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Hive Dollar is 0.98823632 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $278,899.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hive.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.