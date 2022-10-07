Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 3.0% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.77.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.26. 65,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,733. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The firm has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

