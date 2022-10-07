Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 2.4% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,816,000 after buying an additional 638,811 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.92. The stock had a trading volume of 26,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,733. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $4.12 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.77.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

