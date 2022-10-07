Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.55-$8.80 EPS.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.1 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.03. The stock had a trading volume of 31,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,733. The stock has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.34.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $4.12 dividend. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.77.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Honeywell International by 101.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

