Horizen (ZEN) Price Down 8.5% This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.53 or 0.00069631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $163.65 million and $8.86 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00279561 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00103992 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003807 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

