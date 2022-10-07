Horizon Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $54,144.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $54,144.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001841 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.55 or 0.01623281 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032700 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol (HZN) is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2020. Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 tokens. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @horizonprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizon Protocol’s official message board is horizonprotocol.medium.com. The official website for Horizon Protocol is horizonprotocol.com.

Horizon Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizon Protocol (HZN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Horizon Protocol has a current supply of 172,213,926 with 51,778,706 in circulation. The last known price of Horizon Protocol is 0.03567544 USD and is up 2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $58,091.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://horizonprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

