Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Shares Up 0.5%

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$44.87 and last traded at C$44.64. 21,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 28,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.42.
Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.23.
