Horrell Capital Management Inc. Acquires 150,000 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Quotient Technology worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Stock Performance

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,253.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $88,600 in the last 90 days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.91% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. On average, analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Quotient Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.