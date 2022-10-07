Horrell Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of ABB by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of ABB by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

