Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $8.68 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services comprises approximately 3.1% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.89. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

