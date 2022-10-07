Horrell Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Siris Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 129.7% during the first quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,716,000 after buying an additional 837,323 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 282.0% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,044,000 after buying an additional 104,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 99.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 86,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Benefitfocus by 37.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 73,442 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

