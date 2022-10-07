Horrell Capital Management Inc. Purchases 110,000 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Yext worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 110.8% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 64,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 33,701 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 6.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,220,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 73,274 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 55.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 15,939 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Yext by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 112,608 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $4.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a market cap of $601.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.20. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.