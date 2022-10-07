Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Sierra Wireless worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 262,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,303,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 180,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Sierra Wireless Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless

(Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.