Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 446 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.8% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 12,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 70,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.26.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $199.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.21. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

