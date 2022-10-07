Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 446 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 46,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 19.8% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,483 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Insider Activity

Walmart Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $131.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.33. The company has a market cap of $357.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

