HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in HP were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 175.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in HP by 44.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.06. 258,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,568,901. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.79.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

