Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on HUBG. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.31.
Shares of HUBG opened at $71.99 on Monday. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $89.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In other Hub Group news, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Phillip D. Yeager acquired 28,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,311.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
