Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HUBG. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Shares of HUBG opened at $71.99 on Monday. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $89.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Phillip D. Yeager acquired 28,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,311.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

