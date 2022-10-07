Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.00-$25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $37.00-$37.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Humana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $519.28.

Humana Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $499.30 on Friday. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $514.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 101.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 16.0% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 33.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

