IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get IAC alerts:

Insider Transactions at IAC

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC

IAC Stock Up 2.7 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in IAC by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in IAC by 106.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAC opened at $57.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.08. IAC has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $158.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAC will post -13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.