IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $80.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.90. 1,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. IAC has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $158.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average of $78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at IAC

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC will post -13.12 EPS for the current year.

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IAC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 9,650.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 106.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.