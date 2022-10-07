Icel Idman Yurdu Token Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (MIY)

Icel Idman Yurdu Token (MIY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Icel Idman Yurdu Token has a market cap of $0.19 and $11,451.00 worth of Icel Idman Yurdu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Icel Idman Yurdu Token has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Icel Idman Yurdu Token token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000910 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Icel Idman Yurdu Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007264 BTC.

About Icel Idman Yurdu Token

Icel Idman Yurdu Token launched on April 12th, 2022. Icel Idman Yurdu Token’s total supply is 1 tokens. Icel Idman Yurdu Token’s official Twitter account is @icelidmanyurdu. The official website for Icel Idman Yurdu Token is www.bitexen.com/ieo/miy.

Buying and Selling Icel Idman Yurdu Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Icel Idman Yurdu Token (MIY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Icel Idman Yurdu Token has a current supply of 1.1 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Icel Idman Yurdu Token is 0.1759938 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,075.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitexen.com/ieo/MIY.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Icel Idman Yurdu Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Icel Idman Yurdu Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Icel Idman Yurdu Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Icel Idman Yurdu Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Icel Idman Yurdu Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.