IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 2.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $39,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.67. 4,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.79. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $672.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

