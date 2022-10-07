IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Up to $27.90

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.90, but opened at $30.60. IDT shares last traded at $30.42, with a volume of 385 shares.

IDT Trading Up 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $776.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16.

Get IDT alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in IDT during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in IDT during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 58.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.