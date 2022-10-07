II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IIVI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.63.

II-VI Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.69. II-VI has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $75.05.

Insider Activity

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.96 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $67,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $67,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti purchased 10,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.84 per share, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,544.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On II-VI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter worth about $46,448,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in II-VI by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 230,085 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter worth about $16,550,000. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in II-VI by 25.9% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 628,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,536,000 after purchasing an additional 129,285 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in II-VI by 212.0% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 79,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,052 shares during the period.

II-VI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Featured Articles

