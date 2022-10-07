Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,250 ($27.19) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.21) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,228 ($26.92).

Imperial Brands Price Performance

IMB opened at GBX 1,970.50 ($23.81) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £18.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,987 ($24.01). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,890.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,798.95.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

