Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.89

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 18254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Several analysts recently commented on IRT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

