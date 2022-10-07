Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.89

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 18254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on IRT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.
Independence Realty Trust Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.97.
Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
