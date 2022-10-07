Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.57

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.57 and traded as low as $64.16. Independent Bank Group shares last traded at $64.79, with a volume of 159,192 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average is $69.54.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $151.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.05 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $662,648.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,212.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $2,006,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,384,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $9,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.