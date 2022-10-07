Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. 57,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,248. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $214,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,171.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,409 shares in the company, valued at $172,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

