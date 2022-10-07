Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Innovation Blockchain Payment token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market capitalization of $350,514.55 and $259,826.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment was first traded on July 2nd, 2018. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,839,646 tokens. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Innovation Blockchain Payment

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 188,009,206.4 in circulation. The last known price of Innovation Blockchain Payment is 0.00159249 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,112.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ibp.world/.”

