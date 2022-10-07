Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 271,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,478 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.5% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 236,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 90,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $27.43. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,789. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94.

