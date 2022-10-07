InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
Shares of IHT opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
