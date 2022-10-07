Insider Buying: Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Director Buys 9,677 Shares of Stock

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) Director Stephen T. Wills bought 9,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Gamida Cell Price Performance
Gamida Cell stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.
Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gamida Cell
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on GMDA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.
About Gamida Cell
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.