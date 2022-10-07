Insider Buying: Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Director Buys 9,677 Shares of Stock

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) Director Stephen T. Wills bought 9,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gamida Cell Price Performance

Gamida Cell stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gamida Cell

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GMDA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Gamida Cell

(Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.