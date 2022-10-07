Insider Buying: Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) Insider Buys 886 Shares of Stock

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC – Get Rating) insider Karen Penrose acquired 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$56.32 ($39.38) per share, with a total value of A$49,898.63 ($34,894.15).

Ramsay Health Care Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.37.

Ramsay Health Care Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Ramsay Health Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.62%.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

