Insider Buying: SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Insider Acquires £10,200 in Stock

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) insider Christopher Knowles acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($12,324.79).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SEIT opened at GBX 103 ($1.24) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,030.00. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.90 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125.60 ($1.52).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s payout ratio is 55.90%.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

