Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) insider Timothy Rolph sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $884,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,180.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Rolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Timothy Rolph sold 45,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $1,472,400.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ AKRO traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 717,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,519. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,766,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,366,000 after buying an additional 1,735,530 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

