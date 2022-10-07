Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Sells $543,889.64 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jeffrey Dierks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,361,637.00.
Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $48.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $57.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.