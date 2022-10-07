Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Sells $543,889.64 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Dierks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,361,637.00.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $48.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $57.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

