Insider Selling: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO Sells $60,150.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $64,540.00.

PDC Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.50. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $89.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.26.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

