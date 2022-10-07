Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells $43,220.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $43,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364,638 shares in the company, valued at $29,489,827.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $44,100.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.24. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.22. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $406.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Stadium Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 103.3% during the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,497,000 after purchasing an additional 946,715 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 830,693 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,293,000 after buying an additional 726,131 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 502.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 523,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 436,947 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

