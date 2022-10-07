Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CEO Sells 28,570 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $385,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,965.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Eugene Carrington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $464,548.20.

On Tuesday, August 16th, John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $456,548.60.

On Wednesday, July 20th, John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $254,844.40.

Stem Price Performance

STEM stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,100. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. Stem had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STEM. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim set a $17.00 price target on shares of Stem in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 2,688.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stem by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stem by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

