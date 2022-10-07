Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) President Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 431,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,639,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $315,750.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZNTL traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 909,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,738. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

