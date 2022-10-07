Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PODD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $295.23.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD opened at $245.51 on Tuesday. Insulet has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.03.

Insider Activity

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.