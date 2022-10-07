Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.36 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.08 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

NASDAQ INTA opened at $20.58 on Friday. Intapp has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,737.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $64,359.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,201,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,737.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,102 shares of company stock worth $390,961 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intapp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

