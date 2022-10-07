Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Up 2.2%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. 103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 144,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Intapp Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $64,359.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 506,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,201,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $64,359.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,201,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $80,741.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,657.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,102 shares of company stock worth $390,961. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Intapp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Intapp by 103.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth $505,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth $155,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

