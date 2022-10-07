Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,503,864. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.