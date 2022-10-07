Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $24.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Intel Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. Intel has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Intel by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Intel by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,827 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its position in Intel by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 39,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

