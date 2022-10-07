Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Lowered to $17.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ICPT. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.08.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ICPT stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $415.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.